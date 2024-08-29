Marketplace.
image 1 of Double Compact Knightswood Swing with Rapide Swing & Button Seat - FSC® certified
image 1 of Double Compact Knightswood Swing with Rapide Swing & Button Seat - FSC® certifiedimage 2 of Double Compact Knightswood Swing with Rapide Swing & Button Seat - FSC® certifiedimage 3 of Double Compact Knightswood Swing with Rapide Swing & Button Seat - FSC® certified

Double Compact Knightswood Swing with Rapide Swing & Button Seat - FSC® certified

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robovision limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£229.99

£229.99/each

Double Compact Knightswood Swing with Rapide Swing & Button Seat - FSC® certified
Attractive double rustic swing frameComes with two of our best selling swing seats, one Rapide and one button seat.Compact frame so perfect for smaller gardensPlease Note the image shows roped swing seat but Rapide swing seat will be provided.Product DetailsThis frame is supplied with blue fittingsThis attractive TP double round wood swing frame is a little shorter than standard TP Knightswood frames, the compact footprint of this frame makes it a sensible choice when garden space is limited.A lovely round wooden swing frame with an attractive rustic appearance.More compact footprint than the standard Knightswood swing range so ideal where garden space is more limitedMade from FSC® certified European timber.Comes with one rapide swing seat and one button seat.Supplied with wraparound swing collars which make changing seats very easy.Includes ground stakes and full instructions.For domestic use onlyAge 3 years+Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)SpecificationsProduct code: 829S5Dimensions: 280x 232 x 209(h)cmPrimary Material: FSC certified pine or spruceGuarantee: 1 year guarantee on all partsMaximum User Weight: 60kg per seatAssembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hour

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here