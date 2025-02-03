Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Minster 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Black, E14 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 19 Width (cm): 8.5 Projection (cm): 17.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 0.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description An elegant range of compact Gothic fittings designed especially for lower ceilings. With its pleasing looped drapes, easy conversion to semi-flush, as well as its ability to accept optional glass, this range is as versatile as it is attractive. This collection offers you the ability to mount matching fittings throughout the room, transforming the entire decor.

