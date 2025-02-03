Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Crystal Skye 2 Light Indoor Wall Light Chrome, Crystal, G9 Specification Finish: Chrome IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 27.9 Width (cm): 16.5 Projection (cm): 9.9 No. of Lights: 2 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 50 Weight (kg): 3.2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description This 2lt wall light features triangular crystal prisms that rest inside Chrome details and stand ready to reflect light in a hundred different ways. Rounded crystals on the bottom reflect the inner light. Also available in this range; Island Chandelier, 6lt Pendant, and 8lt Chandelier.

