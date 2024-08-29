If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Kent 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 32.8 Width (cm): 16.5 Projection (cm): 23 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This is the quintessential English forged style wall lantern with etched glass panels and black finish, ideal for traditional country homes.

