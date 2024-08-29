image 1 of Spyre 2 Light Indoor Wall Light Gold, E14
Spyre 2 Light Indoor Wall Light Gold, E14 Specification Finish: Gold Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 68.6 Width (cm): 30.5 Projection (cm): 12.7 No. of Lights: 2 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Bulb Included: No Energy Efficiency: A - E Description This range has an organic feel which is sure to spread to its surroundings. The fittings have a branch-like texture, achieved by the hand-hammered metal. This offers two typed of pendants, and a matching wall light. All of the fittings are available in a choice of two finishes; champagne gold and metallic matt bronze. Give your room an authentic look with This range.

