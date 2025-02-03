Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Urban Renewal 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Bronze, E27 Specification Finish: Bronze IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 24.8 Width (cm): 19.7 Projection (cm): 5.3 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This wall light will go well in places that need a heavy duty looking fitting. Featuring antique mirror glass on the inside of the round wall mount. This fitting is finished in astral bronze. Also available in this range; Mini Pendant, and Large 3lt Pendant.

Urban Renewal 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Bronze, E27 Specification Finish: Bronze IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 24.8 Width (cm): 19.7 Projection (cm): 5.3 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This wall light will go well in places that need a heavy duty looking fitting. Featuring antique mirror glass on the inside of the round wall mount. This fitting is finished in astral bronze. Also available in this range; Mini Pendant, and Large 3lt Pendant.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.