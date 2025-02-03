Marketplace.
Hartsville 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Chalk Washed, Beachwood, E14 Specification Finish: Beachwood, Chalk Washed Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 19.4 Width (cm): 11.4 Projection (cm): 10.2 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 0.31 Class: 1 (Earthed) Description This collection has a soft country feel which is sure to provide a fresh, elegant mood to the room. The collection offers three and five light ceiling lights, as well as a matching wall light for a complete look. The chalk washed finish is complimented by beach wood detail to create a natural look. This is a great choice for any living room, dining room or sun room.
