Chapel Mini 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 38 Width (cm): 17 Projection (cm): 24 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description Simple yet classic lines are the trademark of this mini hanging wall lantern. Manufactured from die-cast aluminium with a black finish and clear glass panels. Also available in this range, Up wall lantern, Down wall lantern, Pedestal, Pillar, Half lantern, Ceiling/wall flush mount, Mini Pedestal, Mini up wall lantern, Midi lamp post, Half lantern, Twin lamp post, and Mini pillar.

