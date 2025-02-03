Marketplace.
Joplin 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Chrome, E14

Joplin 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Chrome, E14 Specification Finish: Chrome IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 22.9 Width (cm): 20.3 Projection (cm): 10.2 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.3 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description The unique drum shade of this wall light has been updated with a wholly contemporary look with Chrome laser cut metal shade surrounding the off-white silk inner shade. Also available in this range; Large Pendant, and Mini Pendant.
