Gianna 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Silver, E14 Specification Finish: Silver IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 66 Width (cm): 14 Projection (cm): 11.4 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A beautiful wall light made with delicate crystals that adorns the fitting. Finished in a Gilded silver effect. Featuring cut and aged mirror glass that enhance its classic appeal. Also available in this range; 3lt Wall light, 6lt Chandelier, Dou-Mount Chandelier, and Dou-Mount Pendant.

