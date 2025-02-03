Marketplace.
Fragment 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Gold Leaf, E27 Specification Finish: Gold Leaf IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 96.5 Width (cm): 15.2 Depth (cm): 22.9 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 2.1 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This burnished gold leaf wall sconce features sculpted decorative elements of silhouettes of torso, head and column fragments and a gold effect cylindrical shade.
