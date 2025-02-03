Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Fusion 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Bronze, E27 Specification Finish: Bronze Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 38.7 Width (cm): 14.3 Projection (cm): 10.2 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Bulb Included: No Energy Efficiency: A - E Description Fusion is designed with a modern yet elegant feel, including thin horizontal and vertical linear banding. The frame surrounds the amber glass shade, which allows the light to shine through while diffusing the glare and adding a slight colour to the fitting. Fusion offers a variety of fittings, providing the freedom of choice while allowing for a matching lighting theme throughout the room. Pendant is provided with 4 x 305mm rods and 1 x 152mm rod.

Fusion 1 Light Indoor Wall Light Bronze, E27 Specification Finish: Bronze Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 38.7 Width (cm): 14.3 Projection (cm): 10.2 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Bulb Included: No Energy Efficiency: A - E Description Fusion is designed with a modern yet elegant feel, including thin horizontal and vertical linear banding. The frame surrounds the amber glass shade, which allows the light to shine through while diffusing the glare and adding a slight colour to the fitting. Fusion offers a variety of fittings, providing the freedom of choice while allowing for a matching lighting theme throughout the room. Pendant is provided with 4 x 305mm rods and 1 x 152mm rod.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.