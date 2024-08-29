If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Wallingford 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Polished Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Polished Chrome IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 18 Width (cm): 11.5 Projection (cm): 14 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 1 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description This range has a modern design which is sure to transform any modern bathroom setting. Available in matching single and double wall lights, as well as a matching ceiling light, you are sure to find the perfect fittings for your bathroom setting. Includes pleated shades for an added character. The fittings are IP44 rated, making them suitable for bathroom zones 1 and 2.

