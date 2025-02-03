Marketplace.
image 1 of Alton LED 1 Light Large Picture Wall Light Black

Alton LED 1 Light Large Picture Wall Light Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£191.21

£191.21/each

Sold and sent by Netlighting

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Alton LED 1 Light Large Picture Wall Light Black
Alton LED 1 Light Large Picture Wall Light Black Specification Finish: Black Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 14.9 Width (cm): 67.4 Projection (cm): 20.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: Intergrated LED Lumens: 549 Wattage (max): 7.9 Bulb Included: Yes Energy Efficiency: A++ - A Description This picture lamp collection is sure to offer the ideal fitting with its large variety of choice. The LED fittings are available in two different sizes, each of which is offered in five finishes. This wide choice allows you to select the perfect fitting for the size and colour scheme of the room. This picture lights are adjustable, making them ideally suited for enhancing the decorative pictures in the room.
Sold by Netlighting (Netlighting Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here