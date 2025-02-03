Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Alton LED 1 Light Large Picture Wall Light Black Specification Finish: Black Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 14.9 Width (cm): 67.4 Projection (cm): 20.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: Intergrated LED Lumens: 549 Wattage (max): 7.9 Bulb Included: Yes Energy Efficiency: A++ - A Description This picture lamp collection is sure to offer the ideal fitting with its large variety of choice. The LED fittings are available in two different sizes, each of which is offered in five finishes. This wide choice allows you to select the perfect fitting for the size and colour scheme of the room. This picture lights are adjustable, making them ideally suited for enhancing the decorative pictures in the room.

Alton LED 1 Light Large Picture Wall Light Black Specification Finish: Black Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 14.9 Width (cm): 67.4 Projection (cm): 20.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: Intergrated LED Lumens: 549 Wattage (max): 7.9 Bulb Included: Yes Energy Efficiency: A++ - A Description This picture lamp collection is sure to offer the ideal fitting with its large variety of choice. The LED fittings are available in two different sizes, each of which is offered in five finishes. This wide choice allows you to select the perfect fitting for the size and colour scheme of the room. This picture lights are adjustable, making them ideally suited for enhancing the decorative pictures in the room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.