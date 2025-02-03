Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Chawton 1 Light Small Picture Wall Light Brass, E14 Specification Finish: Brass Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 11.9 Width (cm): 18.2 Projection (cm): 18.6 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 1 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This picture lights are designed with look and purpose in mind. The fittings have adjustable joints, allowing directional light to make the most of your precious art and family portraits. The large range offers large, medium and small fittings, each of which is available in five different finishes; polished nickel, polished brass, antique brass, dark bronze and black.

