Nature Garden Border Edging 0.25x9 m Green

The garden border edging from Nature is designed to prevent roots, weeds and earth from distorting the lawn's shape as well as the shape of the flowerbed, and thus preserving the edges of your lawn. This flexible garden edge is made of PVC, enabling it to be shaped into all kinds of curves and geometric shapes. The Nature lawn border has a harmonious wavy shape. Dig a fine trench using a pointed trowel and insert the border. Allow a margin of one or more centimetres. To connect two garden edgings end to end use polychloroprene adhesive. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: PVC . Length: 9 m . Height: 25 cm . Flexible border edging

