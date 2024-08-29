Nature Garden Border Edging 0.075x10 m 3 mm Black

This garden board edging from Nature is an ideal choice for creating garden paths, demarcating vegetable gardens, lawn borders or as an edge around your pond. Recycled PE material: This semi-flexible garden edge is made of recycled polyethene. Also, thanks to its flexibility, the border edge is perfect for round or curved shapes in the gardenCreate separation: It is designed to prevent roots, weeds and soil from distorting the lawn's shape or to create a separation between 2 materialsEasy to install: The edging has two textured sides and can be easily placed by simply burying it in the ground or using the ground pegs. (Ground pegs are sold separately) Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PE (Polyethylene) . Length: 10 m . Height: 7.5 cm . Thickness: 3 mm . Rot-proof . Shock-resistant . Resistant to temperature fluctuations . Anti-UV treatment . With a smooth side and a textured side . Easy to install