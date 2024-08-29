Lawn Fence 20 pcs Galvanised Steel 100x20 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This high-quality lawn divider is flexible, and can be bent in any shape easily. It will make a practical addition to your backyard. This lawn divider will be a perfect choice for your outdoor space. Thanks to the high-quality galvanised steel, this fence is sturdy and durable. Delivery includes 20 fence panels. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Size of each fence: 100 x 20 cm (L x H) . Thickness: 0.7 mm . Delivery includes 20 lawn fences

This high-quality lawn divider is flexible, and can be bent in any shape easily. It will make a practical addition to your backyard. This lawn divider will be a perfect choice for your outdoor space. Thanks to the high-quality galvanised steel, this fence is sturdy and durable. Delivery includes 20 fence panels. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Size of each fence: 100 x 20 cm (L x H) . Thickness: 0.7 mm . Delivery includes 20 lawn fences

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.