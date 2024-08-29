Mesh Garden Gate Green 400x175 cm Galvanised Steel

The garden gate is a great combination of strength, stability, and corrosion resistance! It will surely be an ideal entry point for your garden, patio, or terrace! Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Lockable design: The outdoor gate has a ground stake for the large bottom bolt, which ensures the patio gate can be locked well. Easy assembling: The steel garden gate has two side posts with bolt hinges for easy installation. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Galvanised steel with a powder-coated finish . Overall Size: 400 x 175 cm (W x H) . Panel height: 125 cm . Post diameter: 6 cm . Mesh size: 5 x 5 cm (L x W) . Features a ground stake . Delivery also includes 2 sets of lock and 6 keys . Assembly required: Yes