Marketplace.
image 1 of Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Black
image 1 of Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Blackimage 2 of Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Blackimage 3 of Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Blackimage 4 of Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Blackimage 5 of Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Black

Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£748.99

£748.99/each

Fence Panel Set WPC 353x186 cm Black
This fence panel set can be used as garden barrier or residential fence for privacy and security. Made of WPC (wood-plastic composite), the garden fence is durable and resistant to rot or rust. The garden barrier has a wood grain print on one side and regular print on the other side, so you can choose the design you like best. Thanks to the aluminium top profile, the fence boards can be tightly attached to each other, which increases their rigidity and strength against impact. Designed with the modular system, the fence boards are easy to install and allow you to expand the fence freely. These posts feature three slots, which enable you to assemble the fence in various ways, for example, in a straight line (180 degrees), right angle (90 degrees) or "T"-shape. The multifunctional steel feet can be fixed in two ways. The first one is by screwing them onto a surface, using the supplied anchor screws. The second way is by anchoring them into a cement base, using the ground spike (not included). Important information - Colour: Black . Material: WPC (wood-plastic composite), aluminium, steel . Overall size: 353 x 186 cm (W x H) . Board size (each): 170 x 20.3 cm (W x H) . Ending bar length: 170 cm . Post dimensions: 7 x 7 x 185 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 18 x Fence board . 3 x Post with steel base . 2 x Aluminium ending bar . Mounting accessories

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here