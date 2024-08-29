Chain Link Fence Galvanised Steel 25x1.5 m Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This high-quality galvanised chain link fence, with a simple yet practical design, will suit any garden. Made of strong galvanised steel, this fence is very sturdy and durable. Easy to set up, our weather-proof and corrosion-resistant fence set will protect your garden or patio from unwanted guests. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel wires . Size: 25 x 1.5 m (L x H) . Mesh size: 6 x 6 cm . Wire thickness: 2 mm

This high-quality galvanised chain link fence, with a simple yet practical design, will suit any garden. Made of strong galvanised steel, this fence is very sturdy and durable. Easy to set up, our weather-proof and corrosion-resistant fence set will protect your garden or patio from unwanted guests. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel wires . Size: 25 x 1.5 m (L x H) . Mesh size: 6 x 6 cm . Wire thickness: 2 mm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.