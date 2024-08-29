Fence Panel Grey 872x186 cm WPC

This fence panel can be used as a garden barrier or residential fence for privacy and security. Durable material: The garden fence is made of WPC (wood-plastic composite), making it durable, weather-resistant, and not easy to rot or rust. It can be used for a long time. Sturdy structure: Thanks to the aluminium top and bottom profile, the fence boards can be firmly connected to each other, which increases their robustness and impact resistance. Stable design: Thanks to the aluminium post bottom panel design, the fence can be securely fixed to the ground, enhancing its resistance against impact. Easy to install: The privacy fence can be set up very easily by inserting the slats. Moreover, you have the flexibility to assemble it both vertically and horizontally according to your requirements. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: WPC (wood-plastic composite), aluminium . Overall dimensions: 872 x 186 cm (W x H) . Fence board dimensions (21 cm): 21 x 2 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Fence board dimensions (11 cm): 11 x 2 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Top ending bar dimensions: 8.7 x 2.5 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Bottom ending bar dimensions: 4.9 x 2.5 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Post dimensions: 7 x 7 x 185 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 40 x Fence board (21 cm) . 5 x Fence board (11 cm) . 6 x Aluminium post with base . 5 x Top ending bar . 5 x Bottom ending bar