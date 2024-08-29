Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker

The Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker is a premium, titanium offering that brings simplicity to cooking and style to any kitchen.

This slow cooker, also known as a crockpot, allows you to sear and stew your way through a selection of curries, casseroles and chillies in a single dishwasher-proof aluminium cooking pot that keeps your meals delicious and your washing up to a minimum.

One-Pot Wonder: Bid farewell to the mountain of washing up! With our hob-proof pot, you can sear your ingredients to lock in flavour and then slow-cook them to perfection—all in the same vessel. The ease of transferring from the hob (please note, not suitable for induction hobs) to the cooker means more flavour and less fuss.