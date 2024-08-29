Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker

We've revolutionized the slow cooker by combining convenience with simplicity - just set your desired time and let the Easy Time slow cooker do the rest! The 3.5L capacity is ideal for preparing 4 main course dishes or heating meals quickly and conveniently. With our unique dial feature, you can pick when you want your meal to be done without any guesswork. And when it's done, the cooking pot is dishwasher safe and shatterproof (not suitable for induction), so you'll never have to worry about a mess in the kitchen. The automatic shut-off and keep warm feature keeps your meal warm for up to 2 hours after the timer has completed, making sure dinner is ready whenever you are! So if it's convenience and deliciousness that you're looking for, look no further than Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker - with us, dinner can be easy every day!