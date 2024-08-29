Marketplace.
image 1 of Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker
image 1 of Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 2 of Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 3 of Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 4 of Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 5 of Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker

Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Morphy Richards UK

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Morphy Richards Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker
We've revolutionized the slow cooker by combining convenience with simplicity - just set your desired time and let the Easy Time slow cooker do the rest! The 3.5L capacity is ideal for preparing 4 main course dishes or heating meals quickly and conveniently. With our unique dial feature, you can pick when you want your meal to be done without any guesswork. And when it's done, the cooking pot is dishwasher safe and shatterproof (not suitable for induction), so you'll never have to worry about a mess in the kitchen. The automatic shut-off and keep warm feature keeps your meal warm for up to 2 hours after the timer has completed, making sure dinner is ready whenever you are! So if it's convenience and deliciousness that you're looking for, look no further than Easy Time 3.5L Slow Cooker - with us, dinner can be easy every day!

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here