Morphy Richards Sear & Stew 6.5L Hinged Lid Slow Cooker

The Morphy Richards Sear & Stew 6.5L Slow Cooker is the perfect solution for speedily whipping up a sumptuous feast. Whether it’s a big bowl of chilli for the whole family, a stew to keep you fed all week or a spicy curry for when friends come over, our this slow cooker (also known as a crockpot) is your single one-stop-pot that you are sure to love!

Massive 6.5L Capacity: Feeding a crowd or prepping for the week ahead? With an impressive 6.5L capacity, this slow cooker accommodates upwards of 10 starters or 8 main dishes, ensuring that every family gathering or meal prep session is covered with ease.

Stovetop Searing: Unleash a depth of flavour as you sear meat and sauté vegetables directly on the stove. The removable pot easily transitions from hob to cooker, enriching your dishes with nuanced texture and a rich depth, offering a finesse to your recipes that can only be achieved through proper searing.

Convenient Hinged Lid: Say goodbye to kitchen clutter and spills with our thoughtfully designed hinged lid. It conveniently stays open as you serve or prep, cutting down on mess and making for a streamlined cooking experience. Plus, when the feast is over, the lid detaches to join your dishes in the dishwasher for a hassle-free clean up.