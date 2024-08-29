Morphy Richards Intellisteam Food Steamer

Featuring innovative Intellisteam technology and a premium stainless steel and brushed finish, our product will make you wonder how you ever managed without it! With 8 pre-set timings, you don’t have to worry about a thing; all the guesswork has been taken out of steaming. And for those days when you’re running late or need to keep food warm for longer, there’s even a Keep Warm function so your meal is hot and ready to serve for up to 40 minutes after cooking. So don't wait any longer – get the Intellisteam Food Steamer today and put an end to kitchen time confusion!