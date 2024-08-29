Marketplace.
image 1 of Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker
image 1 of Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 2 of Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 3 of Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 4 of Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cookerimage 5 of Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker

Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Morphy Richards UK

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker
The slow cooker has a hob-proof cooking pot (not suitable for induction) that can be used to sear first and then stew between 4 and 10 hours - giving you perfectly cooked meals every time. With three heat settings and a 3.5L capacity, it's great for making stews, casseroles and even curries, as well as rice dishes, porridge and risottos. Its lid is made from glass, so you can check on progress at any time without letting out flavour or moisture from the pot. And when your meal is finished cooking, the cooking pot is dishwasher safe and shatterproof for easy cleaning up! Get all the flavour of searing combined with slow-cooked food with the Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 3.5L – a must-have kitchen appliance!

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here