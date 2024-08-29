Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval 3.5L Slow Cooker

The slow cooker has a hob-proof cooking pot (not suitable for induction) that can be used to sear first and then stew between 4 and 10 hours - giving you perfectly cooked meals every time. With three heat settings and a 3.5L capacity, it's great for making stews, casseroles and even curries, as well as rice dishes, porridge and risottos. Its lid is made from glass, so you can check on progress at any time without letting out flavour or moisture from the pot. And when your meal is finished cooking, the cooking pot is dishwasher safe and shatterproof for easy cleaning up! Get all the flavour of searing combined with slow-cooked food with the Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 3.5L – a must-have kitchen appliance!