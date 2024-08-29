Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L

This stylish slow cooker is designed so that you can sear and stew in the same pan, making for less washing up and increased flavor. With a hob-proof cooking pot, three heat settings, and a 6.5L capacity, this appliance allows you to cook food just the way you like it. Your food is kept nice and snug in the slow cooker thanks to its shatterproof cooking pot with accompanying glass lid – allowing you to check progress without letting out any of that flavourful steam. And when you’re done, simply put the cooking pot in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Create delicious meals in style with the Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L!