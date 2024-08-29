Marketplace.
image 1 of Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L
image 1 of Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5Limage 2 of Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5Limage 3 of Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5Limage 4 of Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5Limage 5 of Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L

Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Morphy Richards UK

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£74.99

£74.99/each

Morphy Richards Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L
This stylish slow cooker is designed so that you can sear and stew in the same pan, making for less washing up and increased flavor. With a hob-proof cooking pot, three heat settings, and a 6.5L capacity, this appliance allows you to cook food just the way you like it. Your food is kept nice and snug in the slow cooker thanks to its shatterproof cooking pot with accompanying glass lid – allowing you to check progress without letting out any of that flavourful steam. And when you’re done, simply put the cooking pot in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Create delicious meals in style with the Rose Gold Sear & Stew Slow Cooker 6.5L!

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here