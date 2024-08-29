Morphy Richards Easy Time 6.5L Slow Cooker

The unique dial takes all the guesswork out of cooking by allowing you to select when you want your meal to be ready and letting the cooker do the rest. The auto shut-off feature will ensure that your food won't be overcooked if you're running late, and the cooker automatically switches to 'keep warm' mode for up to 2 hours. Plus, the cooking pot is dishwasher safe and completely shatterproof, so it's easy to clean and very durable! With a friendly, professional tone we invite you to experience a new level of convenience with our Easy Time slow cooker today!