Quest 43890 12 Litre Halogen Oven

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL COOKER – This Low Fat Halogen Oven is a clever, convenient appliance that will surely satisfy many of your cooking needs! Combining halogen, convection and infrared power, you can prepare the tastiest fried foods with little or no oil for healthier cooking. FAST EASY COOKING – This compact glass oven cooks over 3 times faster than a standard oven thanks to its 1400W of power, being able to heat up to 250°C to thoroughly cook all kinds of foods. It has a capacity of 12 Litres, allowing for plenty of food to fit in the cooking space. It has a timer of up to 60 minutes. LOW FAT EFFICIENCY – The oven cooks food evenly by circulating hot air around it, ensuring that much less oils and fats are needed for a healthier meal. Not only is this method of cooking better for you, it's also better for your bills, being more energy efficient than the standard oven cooking process! CONVENIENT TO USE – Cleaning is so easy that you don't even have to do it yourself, thanks to the oven's unique self-cleaning mode! Once you've finished, simply add warm water and washing up liquid to the bowl and set it to the "thaw wash" setting on the temperature dial, and the machine will do the rest. It is also convenient to move about thanks to the carry handle located on the lid. The oven is durable and stable thanks to its toughened glass and non-slip feet.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd