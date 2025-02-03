Quest Nutri-Q 34360 Egg Cooker

NUTRI-Q EGG COOKER – This 360W multi-egg cooker allows you to cook fresh eggs for the whole family. Easily make soft, medium, or hard-boiled eggs, as well as omelettes and poached eggs too, for breakfast, lunch or dinner. COOK UP TO 7 EGGS – The egg cooker allows you to boil up to 7 eggs at once, and the whole process will take around 6-12 minutes. The machine also comes with poaching and omelette tray attachments, making it equally as simple to poach your eggs or make delicious omelettes. EASY TO USE – The egg boiler utilises hot steam to cook the eggs, and comes with instructions to guide you on the amount of water required depending on the quantity of eggs. The egg cooker also comes with a handy measuring cup to guide your water requirements, and has an auto-power off function when your eggs are ready to serve. EASY TO CLEAN – The electric egg cooker is easy to clean, and features non-stick rubber feet to anchor it to any kitchen surface so it will not slip off throughout the cooking process. The device features a stylish stainless-steel finish, and its metallic lid means it will complement any kitchen.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd