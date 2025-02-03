Quest Nutri-Q 34790 Blender & Grinder

HEALTHY BLENDER – This blender from Quest’s Nutri-Q range is perfect for making healthy smoothies and shakes! Its 1.5 Litre jug allows for plenty of fruits and vegetables to be packed into the blender, and once ready, the stainless steel blades will efficiently and quickly blend all the contents into a delicious smoothie. For those who like their smoothies cold, the blender also effortlessly crushes ice. GRINDER ATTACHMENT – The blender also features a grinder attachment for grinding coffee, nuts, and spices, giving your healthy drinks an extra touch of taste! Simply remove the blender jug and place the grinder base & holder, and it’ll be ready to use. A handy measuring cup is also provided to help you add just the right amount of coffee or nuts to be ground up. SAFE AND CLEAN – The blender’s lid features a secure safety locking system, preventing any injuries from the blades, and ensuring that no food or liquids escape the blender during use. Afterwards, it is easy to clean thanks to the dishwasher safe jug which can be easily removed. All plastic in the jug and the rest of the blender is BPA free, and the blender is also fitted with non-slip rubber feet to avoid falling or spillages. 2 SPEED SETTINGS – The blender features a control dial on the base, which allows you to choose between two different speed settings, as well as a pulse function to allow you to make tasty fruit or vegetable purees in a controlled manner, as the pulse function stops the blending as soon as you turn it off. 18.5 x 22 x 36.8 cm; 2 kg

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd