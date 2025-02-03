Bauer Professional 38700 Manicure and Pedicure Set

MANICURE AND PEDICURE SET - Achieve your perfect nails with this manicure and pedicure set and enjoy a relaxing salon experience from the comfort of your own home.

5 ATTACHMENTS – There are 5 interchangeable attachments included with the set to help your hands and feet look their best. These attachments can effectively remove excess cuticles, smooth rough and callused skin, buff, polish and shine both your fingernails and toenails.

STORAGE CASE – The set comes in a compact storage case to allow you keep all the attachments together in one place. The case lets you take the set with you on the go so you can keep your nails looking in tip top condition whether you’re at home or travelling.

SMOOTH FINISH – The set requires 2 x AA batteries to operate (not included) and is safe and gentle to use. It has two speeds which you can change between to achieve a silky-smooth finish.

What the attachments are for?

Wide Manicure Stem - Treating and polishing uneven/ ridged nails

Fine Cylinder Polisher - Removal of corns and calluses

Cuticle Polisher - Loosening and pushing back cuticles

Trimming & Filing Disc - Trimming and filing nails

Polishing Disc - Smoothing and Polishing nails