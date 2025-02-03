Bauer Wet & Dry Hair Styler Drying Brush

As part of this range is the Gold Bauer Range of Professional Quality hair Styling products that use the latest technology including ionic technology for protecting hair when drying and tourmaline, a semi-precious mineral which only generates negative ions when heated. This maximises the negative ion output and closes the cuticle layer creating smooth hair and better styles. Ceramic plates coated in tourmaline are also used as they heat up faster and protect the hair from styling damage. This Gold Bauer product is the 2 in 1 wet and dry gold hair dryer and brush styler. As well as all the technical points already mentioned this also has practical extras like a long 1.8m power cord, a 360 degree swivel cord to prevent cord twists and knots and a hang loop as well as things like 2 heat settings and 1 cool setting. The brush head can be detached for easy cleaning. Easy styling and drying in one. ALL IN ONE HAIR BRUSH – This wet & dry hair styling brush combines the power of an electric hair dryer with the style and control of a salon standard brush, giving you full control of how you want your hair to look on a day-to-day basis. 2 HEAT SETTINGS – This styling hair brush features 2 separate heat settings, as well as a cool setting, that will allow you to style your hair in a number of different ways, and will benefit a whole array of different hair types. 360° SWIVEL CORD – This styling brush features a flexible power cord that has the capacity to rotate a full 360°, giving you full control of brushing or straightening your hair in any motion required. The bristles are manufactured from nylon, and are cool to touch. SAFETY & STORAGE – This wet & dry hair brush has a built-in hanging loop that will allow you to drape the hot brush immediately after use without the fear of heating a flat surface. The brush also features a removable brush head, meaning the cleaning and maintenance of the hair brush is super-simple.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd