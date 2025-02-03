Quest 35820 Electric Hand Mixer

ELECTRIC HAND MIXER – This electric hand mixer has a powerful 300W motor that will make light work of whisking, mixing & kneading, providing you with a great helping hand in the kitchen!

5 CHROME ACCESSORIES – The hand mixer comes complete with 2 x dough hooks, 2 x beaters, and 1 x balloon whisk that are easy to attach and detach thanks to the eject button, and are all dishwasher safe.

5 SPEED SETTINGS – This hand mixer for baking has 5 individual speed settings that will allow you to control the texture of the ingredients, as well as a turbo boost button that will give you some extra power when needed.

STYLISH DESIGN – This hand food mixer comes in a stylish red colour, and features a 1-metre electric cable that will allow you freedom in the kitchen to plug in the device and reach your mixing bowl with ease.