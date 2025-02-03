GardenKraft 19490 Stainless Steel Solar Wall Light

CONTEMPORARY OUTDOOR LIGHT FITTING – This solar powered outdoor wall light provides great illumination and can be fitted near doors, gates and garages to deliver maximum effect.

BRIGHT WHITE LED – The outdoor light houses a bright white LED lightbulb ensuring there’s increased illumination once the evening descends.

AUTO-ON SYSTEM – This light utilises solar power and as soon as the sun sets it will automatically turn on. Ensure light is mounted to a wall with sufficient access to natural sunlight for best results.

EASY INSTALLATION – This stainless steel wall light is extremely easy to attach to any fixed surface, and is watertight ensuring performance won’t be compromised by bad weather.