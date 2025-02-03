Nutri-Q 35650 Healthy Eating Omelette Maker

This Omelette maker is ideal for people with a busy lifestyle, simply pop in your ingredients, leave for 5-6 minutes and come back to two perfectly made, delicious, omelettes. The fact that this omelette maker features 2 non-stick marble coated ceramic hotplates means that you don’t need to use any oils in the cooking process, making it the healthy option at meal times. Once the machine has cooled down you can simply wipe it clean. The omelette maker features a red light on top of the machine that will let you know when the temperature is just right for cooking. This works alongside the cool touch handles that remain safe to touch for you throughout the cooking process, as well as the auto-lock clip that will ensure the mixture stays inside the moulds at all times. Simply prepare your omelettes by whisking a few eggs, and adding your favoured choice of additional vegetables or cooked meats. The machine will then automatically bring itself to the perfect temperature, ready to cook your 2 omelettes within 5 to 6 minutes. Cook two delicious and super healthy omelettes, or separate portions of scrambled and fried eggs!

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd