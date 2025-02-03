Quest 42140 800W Portable Garment & Fabric Steamer

PORTBALE GARMENT STEAMER – This 800W portable clothes steamer is the perfect handheld cleaning accessory to eradicate creases and wrinkles from clothes, furniture & bedding.

POWERFUL MACHINE – The handheld steamer utilises 800W of power to create enough steam for 12-minutes of continuous use, and stores 200ml of water in the built-in tank that converts into the steam during use.

AUTO SHUT-OFF – The steamer has an auto-shut off functionality that will turn the machine off once the water has drained the tank. For ease of use the steamer comes complete with a fabric brush & a lint brush to be used specifically on upholstery and clothing garments.

LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE – The machine is ultra-lightweight and portable, making it super easy to be taken away to the office, on holiday, or on weekends away when you may require a quick ironing of shirts and jackets before big meetings or nights out.

12 x 20 x 22 cm; 750 g