Milestone Camping 63989 Heavy Duty Folding Campfire Grill

HEAVY DUTY CAMPFIRE GRILL – This portable campfire grill is ideal for when you want to cook over an open fire as it can safely accommodate multiple pots and pans as space allows. To use, simply place directly over an open fire, creating a stovetop-like platform. MULTIUSE – Ideal for taking on camping trips, fishing, backpacking, picnics and festivals, this grill is designed to be used on all your favourite outdoor adventures. Use it to cook over an open fire or alternatively, it can be used as a storage rack or camping and picnic table. DURABLE AND STABLE – The grill is made from hardwearing iron and steel with a steel mesh grill top so you can use it time and time again. The grill’s legs are on an angle for stability and the mesh grill top allows heat to flow through from the campfire below. FOLDS FOR STORAGE – Once you are done using your grill, it can be easily packed away as the legs fold up for compact storage. Please note: The grill is not intended for direct-contact cooking. If cooking food without cookware, please add aluminium foil or an aluminium baking tray on the grill before cooking.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd