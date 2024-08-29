My FirstBrush™ Baby Toothbrush & FirstTeether™ For Babies Set (0-18 months)

THIS SET INCLUDES: 1 x firstbrush™, 1 x first teether™ (with flower guard for safety) BABY TEETHER: massages gums and helps clean teeth - May be used with a smear of baby toothpaste. This baby teether has an easy to hold handle and a flower guard for your baby's safety. SOFT BRISTLES TOOTHBRUSH: Our first toothbrush helps you clean your baby's first milk teeth. A long handle is comfortable in adult hands and the tiny baby toothbrush head suits small mouths and first milk teeth. The soft bristles are gentle on delicate teething gums. FORM GOOD DENTAL HABITS: Brush-baby’s Award winning toothbrush for babies and baby teether encourages your child to form good dental habits with an easy- grip handle for smaller hands. MADE WITH: Handle: POLYPROPYLENE(PP), Flower: POLYETHYLENE (PE), Bristles: THERMO PLASTIC ELASTOMERS(TPR). BPA Free non toxic plastic. Suitable for 0-18 months