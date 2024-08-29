Marketplace.
image 1 of WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
image 1 of WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrushimage 2 of WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrushimage 3 of WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrushimage 4 of WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrushimage 5 of WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Brushbaby Ltd.

Delivered by courier
Specialist Delivery:
  • For products that are big or heavy
Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

WildOnes™ Hippo Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
WHAT'S IN THE BOX: 1x character themed toothbrush handset with brushhead plus 2 x extra replacement brush heads. 1 x USB magnetic charging cable.DUAL BRUSHING MODE: Our kids electric toothbrushes have 2 different power modes which allows great control and ensures comfort when in use. Our deep clean bristles toothbrush removes plaque effortlessly and cleans the surface and in between those little milk teeth!FUN HIPPO DESIGN: Our electric toothbrush for kids has a fun hippo cartoon design and a disco flashing brush head that makes your children love using their child's toothbrush!DEEPCLEAN™ BRISTLES: soft long bristles designed to reach between teeth to cleanEXCELLENT QUALITY: The waterproof kids electric rechargeable toothbrush works perfectly even during bathing. Equipped with a premium motor operating in a very quiet manner. It is very convenient to use as it is rechargeable by USB. Long lasting battery lasts a month after four hours of charge (2 min x 2 per day).FEATURES: This childs electric toothbrush is equipped with a 2-minute automatic timer and 30-second reminders that instruct kids to brush the next quadrant of the mouth. Our kids toothbrush also comes with a built in light making it fun and engages the child. We provide soft replaceable kids bristle toothbrush heads for safe cleaning.Suitable ages - 0-10 years
Waterproof Kids Electric Rechargeable ToothbrushTwo Minute Toothbrush Timer & Disco LightsSoft Deep Clean Bristles For Hard To Reach Places

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here