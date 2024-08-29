Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Black

This Igenix IG347FFB is a sleek under-counter fridge freezer that is perfect for households or student accommodation. The compact design means it fits neatly under the counter and has been fitted with adjustable feet to keep it stable on any service. This model is ideal for those who do not need an extra-large fridge freezer. It provides convenient cooling without taking up too much room, or can even be used as an extra storage space for those bigger shopping trips. You can organise your fridge freezer exactly how you want, with the added bonus of a door rack for those frequently removed items such as eggs and milk.