image 1 of Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Black
image 1 of Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Blackimage 2 of Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Blackimage 3 of Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Black

Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Lancaster Holdings Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Igenix IG347FFB Freestanding Under Counter Fridge Freezer, 87 Litre, Reversible Door, 47 cm Wide, Black
This Igenix IG347FFB is a sleek under-counter fridge freezer that is perfect for households or student accommodation. The compact design means it fits neatly under the counter and has been fitted with adjustable feet to keep it stable on any service. This model is ideal for those who do not need an extra-large fridge freezer. It provides convenient cooling without taking up too much room, or can even be used as an extra storage space for those bigger shopping trips. You can organise your fridge freezer exactly how you want, with the added bonus of a door rack for those frequently removed items such as eggs and milk.

View all Fridges & Freezers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here