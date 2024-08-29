Statesman U355B Under Counter Freezer, 86 Litre, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Statesman freezer is a sleek under-counter freezer that is perfect for households or student accommodation. The compact design means it fits neatly under the counter and has been fitted with adjustable feet to keep it stable on any surface for extra versatility. This model is ideal for those who do not need an extra-large freezer, or alternatively it can be the ideal second freezer use to store specific frozen goods.

This Statesman freezer is a sleek under-counter freezer that is perfect for households or student accommodation. The compact design means it fits neatly under the counter and has been fitted with adjustable feet to keep it stable on any surface for extra versatility. This model is ideal for those who do not need an extra-large freezer, or alternatively it can be the ideal second freezer use to store specific frozen goods.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.