Living and Home Enclosed Cat Litter Box with UV Sterilization - Pink

Say goodbye to constant litter mess and unpleasant odors with the UV sterilization cat litter box! This box is designed to provide a cleaner, fresher environment for your cat. The spacious enclosed design comfortably accommodates even large cats, containing litter scatter. Equipped with a rechargeable UV sterilization lamp, this litter box delivers all-around illumination that effectively eliminates bacteria and germs. For added convenience, the set includes a scoop to make cleanup quick and easy.

The UV lamp will turn off automatically after 120s A front entry & top exit for convenient come & go Drawer design for easy clean-up for pet parents

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)