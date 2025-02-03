Living and Home 3-Tier Dish Drainer Storage Stand Dryer Tray - Green

This sleek 3-layer chrome-plated tableware drainer is designed to efficiently drain and dry your tableware. It is equipped with a plastic drip tray on each tier, effectively capturing water droplets and keeping your countertop dry and clean. In addition to a dedicated place for dishes, there are also corresponding draining areas on the right side for chopsticks, shovels, spoons, and knives, ensuring they dry quickly and remain organized while optimizing space usage and enhancing accessibility.

Chrome frame for stable & durable 3-layer shelf design saves more space Easy assembly, clean & water stain prevention

