Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this beautiful bolt will imbue any environment with an air of rustic country cottage charm and character, providing the perfect amount of privacy for bathrooms, bedrooms and more.

Give interior doors an authentic antique finish with our Hammer & Tongs Fish Tail Barrel Bolt. Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this beautiful bolt will imbue any environment with an air of rustic country cottage charm and character, providing the perfect amount of privacy for bathrooms, bedrooms and more.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.