Marketplace.
image 1 of Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Black
image 1 of Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Blackimage 2 of Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Blackimage 3 of Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Black

Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

Hammer & Tongs Cranked Antique Fish Tail Bolt - W200mm - Black
Give interior doors an authentic antique finish with our Hammer & Tongs Fish Tail Barrel Bolt.Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this beautiful bolt will imbue any environment with an air of rustic country cottage charm and character, providing the perfect amount of privacy for bathrooms, bedrooms and more.

View all Fencing, Decking & Landscaping

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here