Marketplace.
image 1 of Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Maker
image 1 of Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Makerimage 2 of Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Makerimage 3 of Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Makerimage 4 of Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Makerimage 5 of Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Maker

Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Maker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Maker
Enjoy your favourite food any time, day or night with the versatile Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker. With three interchangeable plates: deep fill sandwich, waffle and grill, you can create the perfect dish to satisfy your cravings! Why not start your day with a deep-filled breakfast sandwich, make the most of lunchtime with a delicious panini or give into your sweet tooth with a waffle. The removable plates have a 3 x more durable* advanced non-stick coating, so you can wipe them clean in just one wipe** or pop them in the dishwasher or sink. With a carry handle and clip lock action for vertical storage, the versatile 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker makes your go to food easy and convenient.3 Versatile Removable Plate OptionsWhat’s your favourite? With three versatile plate options, you can satisfy your deep filled sandwich craving, enjoy a delicious waffle or go for a grilled panini.Advanced Easy Clean Non-Stick CoatingA non-stick coating on the plates makes for an easier and super-fast clean up! The coating is 3 x more durable* and long-lasting, and each plate can be wiped clean in just one wipe** with a damp cloth.Premium DesignWith sleek styling, a modern matte black and gloss finish and stainless-steel accents, it’ll look great on any worktop.Easy StorageIt’s compact design with clip-lock action means it can be stored vertically, without taking up valuable space on your worktop when it’s not in use. A handy cord wrap keeps the cord and plug neatly in place too.
Premium DesignEasy StorageAdvanced Easy Clean Non-stick Coating

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here