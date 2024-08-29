Russell Hobbs 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini & Waffle Maker

Enjoy your favourite food any time, day or night with the versatile Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker. With three interchangeable plates: deep fill sandwich, waffle and grill, you can create the perfect dish to satisfy your cravings! Why not start your day with a deep-filled breakfast sandwich, make the most of lunchtime with a delicious panini or give into your sweet tooth with a waffle. The removable plates have a 3 x more durable* advanced non-stick coating, so you can wipe them clean in just one wipe** or pop them in the dishwasher or sink. With a carry handle and clip lock action for vertical storage, the versatile 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker makes your go to food easy and convenient.

3 Versatile Removable Plate Options

What’s your favourite? With three versatile plate options, you can satisfy your deep filled sandwich craving, enjoy a delicious waffle or go for a grilled panini.

Advanced Easy Clean Non-Stick Coating

A non-stick coating on the plates makes for an easier and super-fast clean up! The coating is 3 x more durable* and long-lasting, and each plate can be wiped clean in just one wipe** with a damp cloth.

Premium Design

With sleek styling, a modern matte black and gloss finish and stainless-steel accents, it’ll look great on any worktop.

Easy Storage

It’s compact design with clip-lock action means it can be stored vertically, without taking up valuable space on your worktop when it’s not in use. A handy cord wrap keeps the cord and plug neatly in place too.