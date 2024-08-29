Russell Hobbs Creations Sandwich Maker

Enjoy quick and delicious toasted sandwiches with the Russell Hobbs Creations Easy Clean Sandwich Maker. Specially designed plates cut and seal the sandwiches as you close the lid, creating triangular pockets and reducing mess. When it’s done, the non-stick plates can be cleaned in just one wipe and stored vertically thanks to its streamlined design.

Sandwich Plates

Make up to two toasted sandwiches at the same time! The plates cut and seal the sandwiches as you close the lid, whilst a secure locking clip helps to continuously seal the sandwiches throughout the toasting process

Advanced Easy Clean Non-Stick Coating

The easy to clean, non-stick coating is 3 x more durable* against general wear and tear, and can be cleaned in just one wipe

Premium Design

Easy Storage

When it’s not in use, the Creations Sandwich Maker can be stored vertically thanks to its streamlined design and secure locking clip that keeps the lid in place. This helps to free up your worktops and cupboard space.