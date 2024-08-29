The Gilded Bird Wedge Baby Changing Mat - Night Sky Grey

The Gilded Bird's range of stunning changing mats, featuring unique hand-painted patterns, will make your changing area a place of beauty. A cozy corner to sing, speak and interact with your little one while they're being changed. Your baby will love the softness of the extra thick foam and you'll love how easily wipeable these mats are while bringing a classic style to your nursery.

With a Gilded Bird changing mat, your changing table will soon become your favourite corner of the nursery.