Marketplace.
image 1 of The Gilded Bird Wedge Baby Changing Mat - Night Sky Grey
image 1 of The Gilded Bird Wedge Baby Changing Mat - Night Sky Greyimage 2 of The Gilded Bird Wedge Baby Changing Mat - Night Sky Grey

The Gilded Bird Wedge Baby Changing Mat - Night Sky Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by The Gilded Bird Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£35.00

£35.00/each

The Gilded Bird Wedge Baby Changing Mat - Night Sky Grey
The Gilded Bird's range of stunning changing mats, featuring unique hand-painted patterns, will make your changing area a place of beauty. A cozy corner to sing, speak and interact with your little one while they're being changed. Your baby will love the softness of the extra thick foam and you'll love how easily wipeable these mats are while bringing a classic style to your nursery.With a Gilded Bird changing mat, your changing table will soon become your favourite corner of the nursery.
69cm x 44cm x 8cm (thickest point)Made in the UKWipeable & Durable, Non-Toxic PVC

View all Pushchairs & Baby Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here