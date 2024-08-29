The Gilded Bird Travel Baby Changing Mat - Pretty Stems

These foldable, portable changing mats are light as a feather to throw in a suitcase or nappy bag but provide the perfect amount of soft foam padding so your baby will feel supported and comfortable where ever you are (yes even on those restaurant floors when no changing table is provided!). Use it as mat in all tight spaces. Measuring 60cm (L) x 34cm (W) and a thickness of 1.5 cm, The Gilded Bird's travel mats can help add a padded and waterproof surface to any area where baby often resides. Use it in your Bassinet/Moses Basket to avoid leaks onto their little mattress, or in your baby buggy for a changeable spot on the go. Or just put it on the floor for your little one to enjoy as a mini play mat! So many uses!